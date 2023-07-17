Manchester United make first offer for midfielder transfer, Liverpool also keen

Manchester United have reportedly made an opening bid for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but it seems to have been turned down.

According to the print edition of Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Man Utd’s opening offer for Amrabat seems to have come up short of what Fiorentina have been expecting for the Morocco international.

The report also mentions interest from Liverpool in Amrabat, who could be a useful option for the Reds if they let more players leave this summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita have all departed already, and they’re now waiting to see what happens with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, according to Fabrizio Romano in his CaughtOffside column this morning.

Amrabat is surely good enough for the likes of Liverpool and United, though the latter seem to be showing a stronger interest at the moment and could also represent a more exciting project right now as they’ll have Champions League football at Old Trafford next season, whereas arrivals at Anfield will have to settle for the Europa League.

Amrabat showed at last winter’s World Cup that he can perform at the very highest level, so it would be intriguing to see him at one of England’s biggest clubs next term.