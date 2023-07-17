Tottenham could move for 23-year-old Ligue 1 ace if key star leaves

Tottenham Hotspur are planning for alternatives if Harry Kane decides to leave the club this summer.

The 29-year-old is reportedly a target for European giants Bayern Munich and Spurs are thought to be looking at the Lille striker Jonathan David as a replacement.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the striker has a contract with the French club until 2025 and he is an option for Tottenham.

David scored 26 goals across all competitions last season and the 23-year-old has the potential to develop into a world-class forward. He has already proven his quality in Ligue 1 and the opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League will be a tempting proposition.

Spurs will certainly have the funds to sign the player if they decide to part with Kane, and it remains to be seen whether they come forward with a concrete proposal to sign the Canadian international.

David has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past as well.

Meanwhile, Galetti adds that Dusan Vlahovic is also on the radar of Tottenham. Spurs will need to replace Kane adequately and it remains to be seen who they end up signing.

The 29-year-old is one of the best goalscorers of his generation and his departure will leave a massive void in the side.

Tottenham must look to improve as a squad after his departure if they want to do well next season and get back into the Champions League.

David is a tremendous prospect and working under a manager like Ange Postecoglou could bring out the best in him.

The Australian has a proven track record of getting the best out of his players and he could be the ideal manager to nurture the 23-year-old Canadian international.