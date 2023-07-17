Exclusive: Tottenham exploring striker market amid Harry Kane transfer saga, says expert

Tottenham are keeping an eye on the strikers market in this summer’s transfer window amid uncertainty over Harry Kane’s future.

Although Bayern Munich are eager to sign Kane from Spurs, the north London giants seem to be adamant that they won’t be letting the England international go, with Fabrizio Romano backing them to try their best to keep hold of him until the very end of this window.

Speaking on the Debrief podcast for CaughtOffside, Romano explained that Tottenham remain determined to keep Kane, but seem to have one eye on potential striker targets in case the 29-year-old does end up leaving this summer.

The transfer news guru was also able to reveal that it’s true that Spurs tried to beat Barcelona to the signing of Brazilian forward Vitor Roque before his move to the Nou Camp was eventually finalised.

“What I feel is that Tottenham will really try to keep Harry Kane until the end of the window, Daniel Levy is prepared to fight, but in case he will leave they will be prepared to enter the strikers domino,” Romano said.

“At the moment there is nothing close with any player, but what I can reveal is that what the agent of Victor Roque, who has just joined Barcelona, said in public about Tottenham wanting the player, while I can’t confirm them making a €100m bid, I can confirm that Tottenham tried when the deal was not closed yet with Barcelona.

“Tottenham are exploring the striker situation, but it’s not something advanced yet, so I think it will be crucial to see what the likes of PSG and Manchester United do, and then Tottenham will adapt to the market. For now the message is clear: Kane will be their striker, they have been very clear on that.”

Kane would be a superb signing for Bayern and it certainly won’t be easy for THFC to find anyone to replace him, even if there could be some other top centre-forwards also on the market this summer.