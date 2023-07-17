West Ham on verge of signing midfielder but Sullivan has to add another 6m

West Ham United are reportedly closing in on an agreement for the transfer of Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, but there’s still a bit of distance between the two clubs on his price tag.

Zakaria has long been linked strongly with the Hammers, who are also in the market for Joao Palhinha and Edson Alvarez after selling Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105million.

After flopping on loan at Chelsea last season, the Switzerland international is now being made available by Juventus, and West Ham are just £6million away from his asking price as things stand, with a final agreement surely not too far away now.

West Ham fans will hope the club use the money from the Rice sale smartly as it’s likely to be a very important summer for the club as they rebuild their midfield.