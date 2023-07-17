West Ham launch offer to sign 27-year-old midfield powerhouse

West Ham United are keen on signing the Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha this summer.

According to reports, the Hammers are keen on signing the 27-year-old Premier League midfielder and they have launched a £40 million bid to sign the player.

The Portuguese international has been an instant hit since his move to Fulham and he could prove to be a quality addition to the West Ham midfield as well.

The Hammers have sanctioned the departure of Declan Rice recently and they will need to bring in a quality replacement.

Palhinha has already proven himself in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact at West Ham.

The Hammers will be competing in the Europa League next season and they need to elevate the quality of their squad. Palhinha will add physicality and defensive cover to their midfield.

The 27-year-old has been one of the first names on the Fulham team sheet and it remains to be seen whether the Londoners are prepared to sell him for the reported £40 million offer from West Ham.