West Ham United will look to strengthen their side significantly during the summer transfer window.

They have recently sanctioned the big-money departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal and they will have money to spend.

The Hammers need to bring in reinforcements all across the pitch and they are reportedly eyeing up four potential additions in the coming weeks.

According to reports, West Ham are lining up a move for the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

The Mexican has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can agree on a deal to sign him.

Apart from him, West Ham are reportedly looking at the Chelsea flop Denis Zakaria, who was on loan at Stamford Bridge last season.

Leicester City attacker Harvey Barnes is reportedly on the shortlist as well. The 25-year-old has been relegated to the Championship with Leicester and he will look to return to the top flight immediately.

Meanwhile, West Ham are hoping to add creativity and goals to the midfield as well, and they have identified Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse as a target.