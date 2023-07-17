Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on several West Ham United transfer targets

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest updates on West Ham’s plans in the market as they look for new signings in midfield.

Writing in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained that West Ham are among the clubs to have shown an interest in Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who would undoubtedly be a fine option to replace Declan Rice this summer following his big move to Arsenal.

However, Amrabat seemingly has other priorities, leading the Hammers to focus on other midfield options, including Ajax ace Edson Alvarez and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha.

Romano also played down West Ham links with Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes, stating that Newcastle United remain the favourites for the Foxes ace and that they hope to get the deal done as soon as possible.

“As mentioned, West Ham asked about Amrabat, but are now looking at Fulham’s Joao Palhinha as their priority target for the midfield. Edson Alvarez of Ajax is also appreciated,” Romano said.

“I’m also aware of some reports linking West Ham with Harvey Barnes, but my understanding remains that Newcastle are the favourites for his signature and want to get it done as soon as possible.”

