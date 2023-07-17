West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

According to the German publication Kicker, the Premier League side are one of the interested parties in the 27-year-old German defender.

Tah has been quite impressive for Bayer Leverkusen over the years and he could prove to be a quality addition to the West Ham backline.

The Hammers seemed quite vulnerable at the back last season and they could use a reliable defender this summer. Tah has the physicality and quality to succeed in the Premier League and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers try and sign him in the coming weeks.

The 27-year-old has proven himself in the Bundesliga and he could be open to a new challenge at this stage of his career now.

West Ham will be competing in the Europa League next season and the opportunity to play for them could be an attractive option for the 27-year-old German international. The Hammers will have the finances to secure the transfer, especially after the departure of Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old England international recently completed a British transfer record move to Arsenal.

West Ham have the resources to strengthen their squad significantly and signing a quality defender will certainly help them tighten up at the back. They will be up against top-class attackers in Europe next season and someone like Tah will organise the defensive unit and help them stay compact.

He could form a quality partnership with Nayef Aguerd at the heart of David Moyes’ defence next season.