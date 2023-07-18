26-year-old linked with West Ham closing in on summer move

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The 26-year-old Swiss international was on loan at Chelsea last season and he has returned to his parent club upon the expiry of his loan deal.

The midfielder has been linked with a move back to the Premier League this summer and the Hammers are keen on signing him.

According to reports, the midfielder is close to leaving the Italian club permanently and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can wrap up the move soon.

The Hammers need to bring in midfield reinforcements, especially after the departure of Declan Rice.

Zakaria had an underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge and it remains to be seen whether he can establish himself as a key player for West Ham.

The Swiss international was highly rated during his time in the Bundesliga and there is no doubt that he could be a key player for West Ham.

If the Hammers can sign in for a reasonable price in the summer, the move could prove to be a bargain in the coming seasons.