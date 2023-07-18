27-year-old Tottenham man will join Italian champions this summer

It’s turning into a very important summer for Daniel Levy and Tottenham Hotspur, with the future of players other than Harry Kane also up in the air.

Ange Postecoglou is likely to have learned an awful lot from his debut outing as Spurs manager, his side going down 3-2 to West Ham in Australia.

The north Londoners had rallied back from 2-0 down to draw level, but were ultimately undone by Gianluca Scamacca’s fine finish to win it for the Hammers.

It was an exciting game which was end to end at times though it appeared the same old problems Spurs have always had came back to haunt them.

The Lilywhites looked nervous every time a cross came in and virtually handed the opening to goals to their effervescent opponents.

However, David Moyes’ side regrettably took their foot off the gas, allowing Giovani Lo Celso and Destiny Udogie to get them back into the match.

More Stories / Latest News Barcelona sign highly-rated Chelsea star on free transfer Chelsea ready to explore market for potential transfer to replace injured star Former Man United legend “deeply relieved” after criminal charges dropped

His goal might well be the Argentinian World Cup winner’s last contribution in a Spurs shirt too.

According to Radio Punto Nuovo, the player’s entourage are talking with reigning Serie A champions, Napoli, for Lo Celso to join them before the start of the season.

Nothing has been finalised at this point, though that seems to be only a matter of time.