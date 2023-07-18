Arsenal interested in returning to Ajax for £40m star but need to sell several players first

Arsenal have been making moves this summer and their spending might not stop there as the Gunners are interested in Ajax’s Mohammed Kudus.

The Ajax star is valued at around £40m and could be the next star through the door at the Emirates if the North London club can bring in cash for several of their unwanted players, reports the Daily Mail.

Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Nicolas Pepe, Albert Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Rob Holding are among the names tipped to leave Arsenal and sporting director Edu will now turn his attention to the outgoings in order to bring another star such as Kudus.

It has already been a big summer for Arsenal having strengthened their squad significantly ahead of the new season, with West Ham’s Declan Rice, Chelsea’s Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber of Ajax arriving in North London; but the latest star from the Amsterdam club would be the cherry on top.

Kudus’ versatility is known to be particularly attractive to Arsenal’s recruitment staff as the Ghana international can play in a central midfield role, in a more advanced position and on the right wing.

The 22-year-old impressed with the Dutch club last season, especially in the Champions League where he scored in four out of their six group stage matches. Overall, he finished the campaign with 18 goals and seven assists across 42 matches, and could the Ghanaian now be on his way to the Premier League ahead of the new season?