Arsenal given opportunity to seal the transfer of ideal Thomas Partey replacement

Arsenal could reportedly get the chance to seal the transfer of Bayern Munich defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich this summer.

The Gunners have previously been one of the clubs linked with Kimmich in a report from Marca, while the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona could also be in for the Germany international.

And while many will surely have expected that Bayern would do all they could to keep hold of an important player like Kimmich, it now seems he could be allowed to leave the Allianz Arena for the right price.

This is according to Kicker journalist Georg Holzner in the tweet below…

???? Nach @kicker-Informationen soll neben Leon #Goretzka nun auch Joshua #Kimmich beim #fcbayern nicht mehr unantastbar und nicht mehr unverkäuflich sein. Sollte ein hohes Angebot für Kimmich in München eintreffen, wären die Bayernbosse zumindest gesprächsbereit. — Georg Holzner (@georg_holzner) July 18, 2023

This certainly seems like it could be a story worth watching, especially as Thomas Partey could be leaving Arsenal this summer, as previously reported by the Guardian and others.

If Partey moves, Arsenal would surely need another midfield signing, with Kimmich perhaps ideal to replace the Ghana international, while Declan Rice could play the role left vacant by Granit Xhaka after his recent move to Bayer Leverkusen.