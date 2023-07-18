“There is a lot of interest” in potential Arsenal transfer raid, says reliable journalist

There is reportedly a lot of interest in Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in this summer’s transfer window.

According to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth in the video clip below, Partey could be someone to keep an eye on this summer as there are clubs looking at the Ghana international, who is now 30 years of age and who has two years left on his contract.

See below for details as Sheth explains the situation surrounding Partey, who could potentially leave if a good enough offer comes in, and who could be replaced if a deal can end up being agreed for him…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports News

Partey was a key player for Arsenal last season but it could be a good time for the Gunners to cash in on him, especially as they’ve just signed a top defensive midfield player in the form of Declan Rice.

Arsenal spent big on Rice so may now need to sell in other areas of their squad in order to balance the books.

