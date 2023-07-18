Barcelona sign highly-rated Chelsea star on free transfer

The clear out at Chelsea continues, and this time Barcelona are the beneficiaries after landing a highly-rated star on a free transfer.

Ever since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge, the relative calm of the Roman Abramovich reign appears to have been replaced by non-stop incomings and outgoings.

This summer in particular has been nothing short of unbelievable when you consider just how many players have either left of their own accord or been gently pushed out of the door by the board.

New manager, Mauricio Pochettino, certainly has his work cut out in terms of not only keeping his first-team players happy, but also managing upwards and keeping Boehly at arms length.

Though Tudor Mendel-Idowu is just 18 years of age, Barca Universal suggest he is one of the best youngsters to have come through at the Chelsea academy in Cobham.

The reasons aren’t clear but the winger has been allowed to leave the club with Barcelona snapping him up on a free transfer according to a tweet from Albert Roge.

?? Informa @JijantesFC El Barça ficha a Tudor Mendel-Idowu, extremo de 18 años formado en el Chelsea. Llega libre y firmará hasta 2026. Zurdo, apuesta de Deco y con presencia en las inferiores de Inglaterra, Tudor hará la pretemporada con el Barça Atlètic. ??: @albert_roge pic.twitter.com/nvD173ZH5X — Jijantes FC (@JijantesFC) July 18, 2023

Could this be a pure oversight on the Blues part or do they genuinely believe he has no chance of making it at the highest level?

It’s certainly a big call from those at the club, and whilst he’s unlikely to have made an impression in the Chelsea first team just yet, he might well have been one for the future.

The west Londoners will be kicking themselves if he comes good in Catalonia.