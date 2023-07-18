Bayern CEO decides to play it nice with Tottenham as Kane pursuit continues

It’s already been the transfer soap opera of the summer but there appears to be no quick resolution to Harry Kane signing for Bayern Munich.

The Tottenham captain has managed to keep a dignified silence to this point, with any news attributed to him not being commented upon.

Sensing that this is going to be a long haul, Bayern Munich CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, hasn’t gone with the usual ‘all in’ tactics of buying clubs where Kane is concerned.

Instead, Dreesen has opted for patience in the negotiations in the clear hope that this will chime with Daniel Levy and bring the Tottenham chairman to the table with a sense of co-operation.

Bayern-CEO #Dreesen über das Treffen mit Tottenham-Boss #Levy: "Meine Erfahrung, nicht nur im Fußballgeschäft, sondern grundsätzlich im Leben, ist, dass man am besten zu Ergebnissen kommt, wenn man freundlich miteinander umgeht. Das beschreibt die Reise am besten." #FCBayern — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) July 17, 2023

“My experience, not just in the football business but in life in general, is that the best way to get results is to be friendly to each other. That describes this journey the best,” he was quoted as saying by Maximilian Koch, the chief reporter of Abendzeitung, via a Tweet.

It’s certainly an interesting tactic from the Bundesliga champions, given that it’s a matter of public record just how much they want Kane to sign for them.

Perhaps sensing that Levy wouldn’t appreciate the heavy handed way of going about things, Dreesen is trying something different.

He should be applauded for having the bravery to do so, as what could be perceived as a come down may also not have the desired effect in north London.

In any event, Bayern clearly believe that they have the upper hand in the deal at this stage and time will tell if they’re misguided or not.