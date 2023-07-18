Exclusive: Chelsea ace agrees 3-year deal with Euro giants, CFC hope to recoup small transfer fee – Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has agreed a three-year deal with Marseille, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Gabon international has flopped at Chelsea and it’s no surprise he now looks likely to leave the club, with Romano explaining that Marseille now appear to be his preferred destination.

There has been a lot of speculation over where Aubameyang could end up next, but it seems he’s settled on staying in Europe, with the passionate fanbase at Marseille said to be key to his thinking, according to Romano.

Still, the two clubs need to agree a deal on the 34-year-old, with Chelsea still keen to get a small fee for the transfer, while Marseille seemingly hope to be able to snap him up for free.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Marseille?

Talks should take place soon to resolve this, but it looks like Aubameyang’s brief and forgettable spell at Stamford Bridge is now close to coming to an end.

“Marseille is a very concrete option for Aubameyang now,” Romano said. “OM agreed a three year deal with Aubameyang and he wants the move, he feels Marseille is the best place for him with their passionate fans.

“OM hope to get very good conditions, close to free transfer while Chelsea want a small fee. OM and Chelsea will speak this week to reach an agreement.”

