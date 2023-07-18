Chelsea players concerned about lack of signings following huge number of player sales

Some Chelsea players are reportedly concerned by the club’s lack of signings so far this summer, while a long list of players have left Stamford Bridge.

It’s been quite an intriguing transfer window for Chelsea so far, with big names like Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kalidou Koulibaly among those to leave.

Not that many have come in so far, with Christopher Nkunku’s arrival looking exciting for Chelsea, but it seems there is some concern among the players about a lack of new additions, according to football.london.

Chelsea fans will surely share these frustrations, with the report also noting that talks over signing Moises Caicedo from Brighton are ongoing, but taking a while.

After so many signings last summer and in January, perhaps it’s not too surprising that CFC are now being a little quieter and focusing on sales, but there’s surely still room to improve a few areas of their squad.

The west London giants finished 12th last season after a dire campaign, and Mauricio Pochettino will need all the help he can get to steer this side back into the top four.