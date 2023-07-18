Disappointing Newcastle signing will see Howe make late transfer market raid

There isn’t long left for Eddie Howe to make a splash in the transfer window with Newcastle United.

After acquiring Sandro Tonali from AC Milan, the Magpies supporters might be feeling a little miffed as to why that signing hasn’t been followed by a flurry of other big names.

However, with Financial Fair Play at stake, Newcastle don’t have an awful lot of leg room in terms of being able to legally massage the figures in order to bring in more than one or two more stars.

There remains a possibility of bringing in Harvey Barnes from Leicester City, though it’s believed negotiations have been going on for some while and there’s still no resolution to that particular deal.

The club may have to go back into the market at a late stage too, as they’ll need cover in the right-back area.

According to Chronicle Live, 21-year-old Harrison Ashby, who only joined the Magpies in January, is the subject of interest from a number of Championship clubs.

He has, apparently, endured rather than enjoyed the last six months and with no real chance of usurping Kieran Tripper or indeed providing him with genuine competition for the role, the best thing from Howe’s point of view is to send Ashby out on loan at the very least.

Should that situation come to pass, then the Newcastle manager will need cover for Trippier as a matter of priority.