Exciting Man City man could be sent on season-long loan by Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola certainly has his work cut out at Man City this season, as he attempts to motivate his stars to somehow improve upon their treble winning campaign.

There’s bound to be a noticeable drop off in terms of form at some point in the season though it is worth pointing out that after Pep won the treble with Barcelona in 2008/09, his side went on and won La Liga and were it not for a dodgy linesman’s call in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Inter Milan, the Catalans would’ve gone to the final again.

He’s a manager that demands perfection and is consistently able to extract the absolute maximum from his staff.

Though the club have high hopes for Cole Palmer, who is just back from playing an integral part in England’s epic European Championship win, the 2023/24 campaign is still a little too early to bed in the 21-year-old.

With that in mind, The Telegraph (subscription required) report that the club are willing to send Palmer out on loan in order that he can gain some valuable experience.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Harry Kane transfer update, Andre Onana to Man Utd & more… Burnley in three-way fight for highly-rated Man United star Klopp has held direct transfer talks with Chelsea star, Blues furious and could report Liverpool to the FA

Pep is a confirmed admirer of Roberto De Zerbi, so it’s perhaps no surprise that Brighton and Hove Albion would appear to be the front runners for the player’s services for the duration of next season.

With an entire campaign under his belt and at a progressive outfit such as the Seagulls, Palmer would arguably return as a better all-round player and become a real asset for City moving forward.