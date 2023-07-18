Harry Maguire wants to be paid off to leave Man United this summer

Harry Maguire is believed to want his £10million-a-year Man United contract to be paid up before he quits the Manchester club this summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that United are willing to sell Maguire at a cut-price fee of around £35m to any interested clubs but it could be hard to get the defender to leave.

Erik ten Hag stripped the England international of the captain’s armband last week and he is set to once again be a second-string player at the Manchester club next season. The centre-back started just 16 games during the previous campaign but would be willing to fight for his spot at Old Trafford as he has reiterated many times that he loves the club.

Maguire has two years left on his Man United contract and the England international’s £190,000-a-week salary is also a major hurdle for suitors.

The report states that West Ham are one club interested in the defender and there are other clubs in the Premier League also.

With EURO 2024 happening at the end of the season, the England star can’t afford to sit on the bench for a year; therefore, it is in his best interest to leave Man United if he wants to represent the Three Lions next summer.