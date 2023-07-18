Leeds agree personal terms to sign combative midfielder

There’s just over two weeks left until the start of the Championship season and, after a 2-0 loss to Man United in their opening pre-season game, Daniel Farke will arguably want to see a bit more from his Leeds side against Monaco, Nottingham Forest and Hearts, before they kick off the 2023/24 campaign at home to Cardiff City.

The German hasn’t really been given long to get to know his players and work with them on the training pitch, however, it’s likely that he won’t be looking for excuses if early results don’t go Leeds’ way.

It’s more about him being able to implement his style of play, his core values and discipline over a squad that seriously underperformed last season.

If he’s able to do all of that ahead of the new campaign, he’ll be half way to winning the battle.

Talking of battles, it’s generally in the midfield where games are won and lost and to that end, getting a combative presence there would be ideal for Farke.

According to Last Word on Sports sources, personal terms have been agreed with Rangers’ 27-year-old star, Glen Kamara.

It would seem that a deal isn’t close just yet, but the fact that the player has already agreed things at his end would suggest he’s ready for the challenge of helping the all whites bounce straight back up to the Premier League.