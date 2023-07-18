Leeds United are expected to sign the Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu.

The 22-year-old is set to undergo a medical with the Championship club and he will finalise his move later today.

Ethan Ampadu's medical tests as new Leeds United player have been booked. He'll sign today in order to complete £7m move from Chelsea. ????????? Personal terms also agreed; Chelsea will have sell on clause. pic.twitter.com/WANFUfL6Ct — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

Ampadu does not have a future at Stamford Bridge and it makes sense for him to join another club.

He will be hoping to play regular first-team football next season and Leeds United can provide him with that platform.

The versatile 22-year-old can operate as a defender as well as a midfielder. He could prove to be an asset for Leeds United in the coming seasons.

The Chelsea player is still quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a promising performer in the coming seasons.

Leeds United were relegated to the Championship at the end of last season and they will look to bounce back strongly next year. They will be hoping to secure a promotion back to the top flight next summer and it remains to be seen whether signings like Ampadu can help them bounce back strongly.