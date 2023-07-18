Liverpool likely to suffer blow in their pursuit of 20-year-old Premier League prodigy

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.

The 20-year-old central defender was on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion last season and he was quite impressive for the Seagulls.

The player has now returned to his parent club and Chelsea are hoping to keep him at the club for the long term.

A report from Football Insider claims that Liverpool would love to sign the talented young defender this summer after his successful breakthrough season last year.

The report further states that Chelsea are desperate to hold on to the talented youngster and it seems that he could end up staying at Stamford Bridge. It is no secret that Liverpool need to improve their defensive options, especially after the performances of Joel Matip and Joe Gomez last season.

Both players were hugely underwhelming and Liverpool must look to sign a quality central defender.

Colwill has the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League star and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment for Liverpool. The feeling that he could stay at Stamford Bridge will come as a blow for the Reds and it remains to be seen whether they decide to switch their attention towards other defenders.

Improving the defence and the midfield should be a top priority for Jurgen Klopp this summer as the Reds look to bounce back strongly and return to the Champions League.