Liverpool monitoring world-class Bayern Munich star as German club could sell to fund Harry Kane move

Bayern Munich are still pushing to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham this summer but with an asking price of over £100m, the German giants could sell one of their biggest stars.

Spurs have already turned down two bids from Bayern for the England captain, which were thought to be worth €70m and €80m plus add-ons.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy will want at least £100m for his biggest star and in order to fund the move, German outlet Kicker are reporting that Bayern Munich could be willing to sell one of their best players in Joshua Kimmich.

The report mentions Liverpool being attentive to the situation and the signing of the Germany international would be an outstanding piece of business for the Reds.

Bayern Munich could be willing to sell Joshua Kimmich this summer to help fund a move for Harry Kane. Liverpool, who have been long time admirers of the midfielder, are attentive to the situation. (Source: KICKER)

Jurgen Klopp is in the market for a holding midfielder with Fabinho set to leave the Premier League club and players in that position don’t come much better than Kimmich.

However, it would be a surprise if the 28-year-old is sold by Bayern as he is a massive presence in the dressing room and is destined to captain the club once Manuel Neuer is gone. If the Bavarian club do decide to sell, this would be a huge coup for Liverpool if they can get it done, and the German midfielder would be an upgrade on the departing Fabinho who has shown clear signs of declining over the past two seasons.