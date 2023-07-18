Exclusive: Transfer expert provides update on two big-name Liverpool targets

Ben Jacobs has provided a Liverpool transfer news update in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column this week.

The Reds could continue their major squad revamp this summer, with a number of big names already leaving as the likes of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have moved on after becoming free agents.

Jacobs has also reported on potential exits for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, whilst also providing an update on Liverpool’s interest in both Romeo Lavia and Levi Colwill.

Liverpool want a midfield destroyer in the Lavia mould, says Jacobs, though they will not be joining the race for Moises Caicedo, while Colwill could be another one to keep an eye on as LFC seem to think very highly of the talented 20-year-old, even if Chelsea seem adamant they don’t want to let him go.

“Arsenal could yet move for Romeo Lavia. Southampton want £50m. Liverpool and Chelsea are well across Lavia’s situation, too,” Jacobs explained.

“Liverpool want a midfield destroyer, but they won’t enter the race for Moises Caicedo, as previously revealed, and there is a feeling Chelsea will eventually get that deal over the line and for less than £100m.

“All three clubs value Lavia at much less than £50m. Manchester City’s 2024 buyback clause of £40m is very much the top-end valuation in how clubs are thinking. I think we will see a bid for Lavia sooner rather than later but it wouldn’t surprise me if it’s in the mid-30-millions.”

Later in the article, he added: “Liverpool will look for a defensive midfielder, and I have already mentioned Lavia above. And a left-sided centre-back is possible. Levi Colwill is a player Liverpool really appreciate but Chelsea’s position is that he is not for sale.”

Liverpool would certainly do well if they could land both Lavia and Colwill, who are both among the finest young players in Europe in their positions.