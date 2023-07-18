Liverpool star’s potential transfer away put on ice as two other deals edge closer

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara may reportedly not be leaving the club after all due to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both closing in on exits.
There had been some doubts over Thiago’s future at Anfield, but it now seems any potential departure has been put on ice as the Reds also face losing both Henderson and Fabinho to clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to Football Insider.
Liverpool have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to bolster their midfield this summer, but that follows all three of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving on free transfers.
So to lose all three of Henderson, Fabinho and Alcantara on top of that would be a tricky situation for Liverpool to deal with, even if they were to sign another one or two midfielders.
LFC finished outside of the top four last season after a disappointing campaign, so it makes sense that there’s going to be something of an overhaul of Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer.
Still, keeping a quality player and experienced professional like Thiago around seems like a wise move if possible.
super disappointed.
more useless than kieta, aka Thiago
on his ongoing retirement at liverpool
please let him go, i will pay the easy jet flight to spain to let him go to barca
this guy is a waste of space, gives the ball away, more injured than Kieta (if that’s possible).
sucks 250k a week off lfc
he is NOT going to drive LFC forward with his experience (which is useless, his facial frowning is ridiculous, and giving the ball away a total joke).
the world cup and all lfc’s loses showed hopefully everyone one point. for the midfield you need legs not pensioners.
our current midfield could do with 1 more in my view we have:-
Trent, Baj, Elliott, Curtis, MacAllister, Szob, Gakpo.
so maybe we need 1 or 2 more if Gakpo is going to play forward. and another defender as Trent has moved.
so lfc will of moved on :-
thiago, Hendo, Fab, Bobby, Carvalho, Ox, Kieta, Milner; that’s 8 players and in my view around 1.5 million in wages a week or 78 million in wages a year