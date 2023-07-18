Liverpool star’s potential transfer away put on ice as two other deals edge closer

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara may reportedly not be leaving the club after all due to Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both closing in on exits.

There had been some doubts over Thiago’s future at Anfield, but it now seems any potential departure has been put on ice as the Reds also face losing both Henderson and Fabinho to clubs in Saudi Arabia, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister to bolster their midfield this summer, but that follows all three of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain leaving on free transfers.

So to lose all three of Henderson, Fabinho and Alcantara on top of that would be a tricky situation for Liverpool to deal with, even if they were to sign another one or two midfielders.

LFC finished outside of the top four last season after a disappointing campaign, so it makes sense that there’s going to be something of an overhaul of Jurgen Klopp’s squad this summer.

Still, keeping a quality player and experienced professional like Thiago around seems like a wise move if possible.