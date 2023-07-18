Luis Suarez is ready to sign for a new club and it is a move many fans wanted to happen

Luis Suarez is set to sign for a new club and it is one many fans wanted to see him join as the legendary striker is about to reunite with Lionel Messi in Miami.

According to the reliable Gaston Edul, Suarez’s move to Miami is getting closer as all parties have been in negotiations for a long-time with progress said to have been made on bringing the 36-year-old to Inter Miami.

The MLS club believe that a deal will be complete very soon and it will see the Uruguayan link up with his best friend Lionel Messi once again after many successful years in Barcelona together.

Suarez has recently played for South American sides Nacional and Gremio, with the striker still having a contract at the Brazilian club until the end of 2024. It is uncertain what type of fee will be paid for the Uruguayan star but it is clear that he will reunite with former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

The trio had great success together with Barcelona achieving Champions League glory in 2015, whilst also winning four Spanish league titles, four Spanish Cups, the Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

Inter Miami are one of the worst teams in the MLS and they will need all the help they can get to change that.