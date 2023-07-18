Man City holding out for £30m as Premier League side reject Saudi bid for key star

Man City have rejected a bid from Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli for Riyad Mahrez but the club are said to be confident of landing the winger.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Ahli submitted their first bid for Mahrez on Monday night; which was £18m plus £5m in add-ons and it was rejected by Manchester City. The Premier League champions are holding out for £30m and if that is met, the Manchester club will not stand in the Algerian’s way.

The Saudi Arabian club are said to be increasingly confident of signing the 32-year-old and hope to get it done soon.

Understand Al Ahli submitted first bid for Riyad Mahrez on Monday night. £18m plus £5m add ons proposal has been rejected by Manchester City. ???? City asked for £30m as correct fee to seal the deal. Al Ahli, increasingly confident to get it done soon. pic.twitter.com/MUYsYuOVEl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

According to Ben Jacobs, Al Ahli have already agreed personal terms with Mahrez, therefore, once a fee is agreed upon, it will be very likely that the winger moves to the Middle East.

Mahrez has been a crucial player for Pep Guardiola over the last five years but his importance decreased last season. Although the Algerian star played 47 games, in which he scored 15 goals and assisted a further 13, the 32-year-old lost his place in the City manager’s best eleven.

The former Leicester star may think his time at City is nearly up and with Al Ahli offering him big money to move, this summer may be the perfect time to cash in.