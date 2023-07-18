Man United complete shock signing as old face returns to Old Trafford

Man United have been busy this summer but nobody saw the Manchester club re-signing Jonny Evans ahead of the new season.

The 35-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Leicester City at the end of last season and has been training with Man United’s Under-21s whilst considering his options ahead of the upcoming campaign. As part of the Academy training programme, the centre-back has also taken part in a number of first-team sessions and impressed manager Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff.

That has led to Evans being signed on a short-term deal that enables him to take part in United’s upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego.

The match in Scotland will be with the first team before the Northern Irishman joins up with the Academy group for their game in California.

Evans left Man United back in 2015 having spent his whole career at the Manchester club up until that point. The centre-back played 198 games for the Red Devils and was part of teams that won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups.

This arrangement will be very beneficial for Evans as he can remain fit whilst looking for a new club for the new season, but it is a deal that nobody saw coming.

