With just over three weeks until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, both Eddie Howe at Newcastle and Man United’s Erik ten Hag are still on the lookout for new signings.

This summer, the future of one player could be inextricably linked to the two clubs, and he doesn’t yet play for either.

The Magpies and the Red Devils are both at similar stages of transition and whilst it could be said that Newcastle are a little further forward with their development plans on and off the pitch, it was United that emerged victorious in the Carabao Cup final between the teams last season and who battled Man City in the FA Cup final.

More Stories / Latest News Disappointing Newcastle signing will see Howe make late transfer market raid West Ham turn their backs on deal for Declan Rice replacement West Ham offered the chance to sign 24-year-old defensive midfielder

Howe will understand that with a Champions League campaign ahead of his side too, he will need some decent strength in depth in all positions.

One player that they’ve been targeting is Leicester City’s Harvey Barnes, who is believed to be available for around the £40m mark.

The Daily Mail note that rising Man United star Amad Diallo could be loaned out again next season, and with that in mind, Newcastle World suggest he could be the key to the Barnes deal given that the Foxes are one of those interested in his services.

It would certainly make Barnes’ potential exit easier to swallow were Leicester successful in bringing the 21-year-old to the King Power Stadium.