Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has been found not guilty of domestic abuse charges, which have now been dropped by his ex-partner.

Giggs had been due to appear in court again in two weeks’ time, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that his former girlfriend Kate Greville has withdrawn the charges against him.

Judge Hilary Manley has now ordered a not guilty verdict to be entered, despite prosecutors previously alleging that Giggs had subjected Greville to a ‘litany of abuse, both physical and psychological’.

There were allegations that Giggs had headbutted Greville during an argument in which he’d been accused of sleeping with other women.

This case may now be over, however, but it will be interesting to see how the Welshman’s career bounces back after this saga.

Giggs always insisted he was innocent and that the allegations against him were lies, and it now seems the case won’t be proceeding any further.