“Personal terms are 100% agreed” – Man United preparing opening bid for potential €65-70m transfer

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly preparing an opening bid for the transfer of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The highly-rated young Denmark international looks a hugely exciting prospect after impressing in his time in Serie A, and it could be that we’ll soon be seeing him in English football.

Man Utd are seemingly now preparing to step up their interest in Hojlund by making an opening official offer for the 20-year-old, who could cost as much as €70million.

See Romano’s tweet below for details, with the reporter also explaining that Hojlund has already 100% agreed personal terms with United, though an agreement with Atalanta is now needed…

Romano also states that United seem to have tried offering a choice of three players to Atalanta as part of this deal, but the Italian side were not keen on that kind of proposal.

Erik ten Hag has had a decent summer so far, bringing in Mason Mount from rivals Chelsea, while a deal is also imminent for Andre Onana, as Romano explained earlier today.

If United could get Hojlund as well then that would leave their squad in a far better shape than last season, when they failed to sustain a title challenge and lost the FA Cup final to rivals Manchester City.

