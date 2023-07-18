Man United signing imminent as star has left club’s training ground for MUFC medical in next 48hrs

Manchester United are reportedly edging ever closer to finalising the transfer of Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has just left the Italian club’s training ground after saying his goodbyes.

The 27-year-old Cameroon international is now heading to the UK this evening and is expected to have his medical and sign his contract with Man Utd some time on either Wednesday or Thursday, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See below for details from Romano’s Twitter page, with the journalist providing the latest on when the Red Devils can finally expect Onana to put the finishing touches on his move to Old Trafford…

Manchester United expect André Onana to travel to UK by tonight — medical and contract signing between Wednesday & Thursday. ??? #MUFC Plan to be confirmed later. More to follow. ?? Onana left Inter training ground 30 mins ago after saying goodbye. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023

Onana has had a fine career so far with clubs like Ajax and Inter, and he looks like just what United needed in goal this summer.

David de Gea has left MUFC after a legendary career, but it looks like it was the right time for him to move on after losing form in the last couple of years.

Onana will surely now be a significant upgrade on De Gea, and that could be key for the next phase of Erik ten Hag’s project.