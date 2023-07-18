Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes rejected the chance to earn a huge contract at a club from Saudi Arabia, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Portugal international has been a star performer for Man Utd, and it seems he could have almost quadrupled his wages if he’d accepted an offer from the Saudi Pro League, according to Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Fernandes, however, turned this offer down as he was only keen to stay at Old Trafford and to try to win things with United, which will certainly be music to the ears of Red Devils fans.

Even if things haven’t quite gone to plan on the pitch in recent years, Fernandes has undoubtedly been one of the club’s most successful signings of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, and could go down as a legendary figure in their history.

“I can reveal that Bruno Fernandes had very huge proposals from Saudi Arabia. One of the two bids was for super lucrative two year deal, his salary was going to be x3/x4 the current one. But he only wanted to stay at Man United, he wants to win at Man United. It was impossible for him to accept,” Romano said.

Romano also added that Fernandes could now be the most likely candidate to replace Harry Maguire as MUFC captain.