Legendary Manchester United figure in talks over “huge money” Saudi Arabia transfer

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly in talks over a big-money transfer to a club in Saudi Arabia.

The Spanish shot-stopper is currently available as a free agent after recently leaving Man Utd, and it seems he’s negotiating what could be a hugely lucrative transfer to the Saudi Pro League, according to Football Insider.

De Gea had a great career at United and is sure to go down as a club legend, even if things ended on a bit of a low note for him at Old Trafford as his form took a serious dip in his last year or two at the club.

If a Saudi side can now land De Gea that would be yet another major statement signing by them following the move for Cristiano Ronaldo, which has then been followed up by other big names such as Ruben Neves, N’Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Marcelo Brozovic, and numerous others.

De Gea surely still has what it takes to shine at the highest level in Europe, but at this stage of his career it might also be tempting for him to take the big money on offer in Saudi Arabia.

Football Insider suggest that is now De Gea’s most likely destination, with his agent Jorge Mendes working on the deal.