"Will get a fee" – Man Utd able to avoid losing star for free as transfer link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo moves closer

Manchester United FC
Manchester United will reportedly avoid losing Alex Telles on a free transfer this summer as they look set to get a fee from his move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano via his official Twitter page, with the transfer news expert explaining that a deal now looks close for the Brazilian left-back to leave Old Trafford for Saudi Arabia.

Telles initially made a decent start to life at United, but it quickly became clear that he didn’t have it in him to truly challenge Luke Shaw for that starting spot on the left-hand side of their defence.

The 30-year-old spent last season on loan at Sevilla, but it never seemed particularly likely that he’d be coming back to Manchester, and it seems he is now close to finally leaving the club on a permanent basis.

Telles will get the chance to link up with former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr, while numerous other big names have moved to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

