Newcastle United has expanded its team of academy analysts as former Leeds United player Jordan Davison has announced his arrival on social media.

Davison joins as an under-21s performance analyst, a position he earlier held at Bradford City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

I’m absolutely delighted to announce I’ll be joining my boyhood club @NUFC , overseeing the analysis provision for the U21’s. An opportunity I could never turn down, great to be back home. Looking forward to getting started & helping the academy progress even further! ???? #NUFC https://t.co/eTAvkWzLId pic.twitter.com/uWprBgk1fe — Jordan Davison (@jordandavison99) July 18, 2023

“Thank you for everything @LUFC,” he tweeted. “Starting off as the U16 analyst to finishing with the 1st team, I fell in love with the club. Very grateful for my journey, working with some amazing people along the way. Wishing everyone at the club all the very best for the future.”