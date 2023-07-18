Newcastle submit contract offer to €40 million-rated target, transfer talks underway

Newcastle United are keen on signing the French international defender Axel Disasi.

A report from Footmercato claims that the Magpies have made a contractual offer to the 25-year-old defender and they are hoping to secure his services this summer.

Apparently, Monaco will demand a fee in excess of €40 million for their star player and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to pay the asking price.

The Magpies had one of the best defensive units in the league last season, but they will need to improve, especially now that they are in the Champions League.

They will be up against the top-class attackers in Europe and they should look to improve their squad this summer.

Apparently Manchester United are keen on the player as well, but they have other priorities. Newcastle will be hoping to take advantage of the situation and sign the player.

Discussions between the two clubs are already underway and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

The 25-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to succeed in English football and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Newcastle in the long run.

The Magpies already have a top-class defender in Sven Botman and they will need to find a quality long-term partner for him. The French international certainly fits the profile and he could form a quality partnership with the Dutchman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence in the years to come.

The Magpies are one of the richest clubs in the world and they certainly have the finances to get the deal done.