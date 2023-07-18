Opinion: West Ham’s bonkers transfer strategy will derail their bid for silverware this season

We shouldn’t really be surprised that West Ham haven’t got a clue what to do with £100m burning a hole in their pockets, but you think they might have learned the lessons of the past few transfer windows.
With just over three weeks left until the start of the new season and with their pre-season commitments already in full swing, the Hammers still haven’t signed any players.
For a club that’s just won it’s first major trophy of any description in 43 years, that’s unforgivable.
Though some may argue that the Declan Rice money has only just come through and therefore the east Londoners haven’t been able to do anything worthwhile in the window until now, the club should really have been looking to recruit regardless of the money they were bringing in from selling their captain.
If they want to progress, then big money needs to be spent, but with the likes of David Sullivan and Daniel Kretinsky involved, despite their apparent wealth, it seems they want to run the club on a shoestring budget.
Should West Ham not improve on last season’s results and performances, the die hards that attend the London Stadium will be on David Moyes’ case again, but he’s as much a victim in this as anyone.
The Scot has worked miracles over the past couple of seasons and the way it’s looking at the moment, he’ll be expected to do so again in 2023/24.
Sullivan is a liar always has been it’s always been about personal profit nothing else. Transfer windows are always a last minute mess with a scatter gun strategy. We won’t sign anywhere near enough players and this season will be another pathetic pile of garbage. Expect another Burnley only thing his time it will make that one look like a children’s tea party … it will kick off big time.
You don’t half talk rubbish.
We are on Uefa’s watch list which is a problem and had the deal fallen through we’d have been left holding the baby.
West Ham’s Board had to make sure that didn’t happen and result in us getting a €60m fine, aka PSG.
As Newcastle are finding out….it doesn’t matter how much wedge you have available to you, you can’t spend it willy-nilly and play in Europe.
Yes, it’s irritating for sure but the idea that West Ham haven’t been working on deals is nonsense.
Not so much ‘not working’ on them, as not being in a position to execute them immediately. This last-minute rush is typical of the Hammers.
I agree I’m a season ticket holder and we are going to be in a relegation battle if we don’t get our signings right! This is a critical period for west ham and we need high quality players that go straight into the first eleven. Sangare Alvarez ward prowse paulhina and another centre half not MAGUIRE. We can’t keep signing has beens ! Also need a right back and upfront we need Barnes and a busy player like gonto from Leeds