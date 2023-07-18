Opinion: West Ham’s bonkers transfer strategy will derail their bid for silverware this season

We shouldn’t really be surprised that West Ham haven’t got a clue what to do with £100m burning a hole in their pockets, but you think they might have learned the lessons of the past few transfer windows.

With just over three weeks left until the start of the new season and with their pre-season commitments already in full swing, the Hammers still haven’t signed any players.

For a club that’s just won it’s first major trophy of any description in 43 years, that’s unforgivable.

Though some may argue that the Declan Rice money has only just come through and therefore the east Londoners haven’t been able to do anything worthwhile in the window until now, the club should really have been looking to recruit regardless of the money they were bringing in from selling their captain.

If they want to progress, then big money needs to be spent, but with the likes of David Sullivan and Daniel Kretinsky involved, despite their apparent wealth, it seems they want to run the club on a shoestring budget.

Should West Ham not improve on last season’s results and performances, the die hards that attend the London Stadium will be on David Moyes’ case again, but he’s as much a victim in this as anyone.

The Scot has worked miracles over the past couple of seasons and the way it’s looking at the moment, he’ll be expected to do so again in 2023/24.