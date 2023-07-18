Proposed Newcastle transfer deal for 32-year-old has collapsed

It’s a busy time at St. James’ Park with just over three weeks to go until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, and it appears that Eddie Howe still has some significant business to get done.

The expectation levels in Newcastle after last season will have gone through the roof, and yet, because of the constraints of Financial Fair Play, only Sandro Tonali has come into the club this summer.

Other deals appear to be in the pipeline but after the past two windows, it’s fair to say that this summer has been something of a disappointment.

Whilst an evolution of players rather than a revolution is preferable, a healthy turnover should be expected.

If Howe, with the backing of the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), don’t get things right, then it will seem like the club have taken two steps forward only to take one back.

They’ve even had the opportunity to offload one of their stars, however, they’ve chosen to turn down any potential deals which would’ve saved them on the player’s wages at the very least.

According to the Northern ECHO, the Magpies have rebuffed both Hull City and Middlesbrough in their attempts to sign 32-year-old goalkeeper, Karl Darlow.

It’s believed that an insistence on an important fee is what’s scuppered both deals and has left the custodian in limbo.

Given that Nick Pope is on the verge of a return and the club already have plenty of cover in reserve, Darlow’s future has long seemed away from St. James’ Park.

However, he could well still be on the club’s books for the forthcoming season if they can’t reach an agreement for his departure.