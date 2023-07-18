“Talks are on” – Eddie Howe says Newcastle star needs to be sold for the club to grow

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that talks are underway regarding the transfer of Allan Saint-Maximin to Al Ahli but admitted he doesn’t want to lose the French winger.

Saint-Maximin has been linked with a move away from St James’s Park in recent weeks as the club needs to sell players in order to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. The Magpies are closing in on signing Harvey Barnes from Leicester and with this move set to be complete in the coming days, the Daily Mail reports that the club will then sell Saint-Maximin.

Speaking about the potential transfer of the Frenchman, Howe said via Fabrizio Romano: “Saint-Maximin? Talks are on. With FFP we have to trade, otherwise, we would be stuck this summer – I don’t want to lose him.

“FFP forces it, to a degree. It looks like it will happen. Sometimes these things have to happen for a club to grow”.

Al Ahli are the club leading the way for Saint-Maximin and his sale will allow Newcastle to bring in more players. The 26-year-old has been at the Tyneside club since 2019 and has become a fan favourite in that timeframe. However, the winger is massively inconsistent and with the Magpies continuing to grow as a team, players such as the Frencham will begin to move on.

Barnes is a very exciting addition to Howe’s squad and the Newcastle manager will be hoping for more upon their rerun to the Champions League next season.