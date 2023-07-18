TNT Sports launch today in the UK with all female presenting team

It’s been a long time coming, but on Tuesday morning TNT Sports officially took over from BT Sport as one of the major broadcasters of Premier League and Champions League football in the UK and Ireland.

As with any change it will likely take viewers some time to get used to the new style of shows and presenting, and one major decision could either have people switching off in their droves or drawing in a whole new demographic.

According to the Daily Mail, TNT Sports will have an all-female presenting team consisting of Laura Woods, Reshmin Chowdhury and Lynsey Hipgrave.

Though it might be seen as a bit of a gamble for the channel, we are surely past the point of taking the opinions of females within the game with a pinch of salt.

As many have shown over the last few years, their opinions are just as valid, well-thought out and on point as their male counterparts.

Talking of which, Rio Ferdinand, Peter Crouch and Joe Cole are all set to keep their positions despite the rebrand, although Des Kelly has already joined Jake Humphrey in leaving and as The Sun report, refereeing expert, Peter Walton, has also been sent packing.

The Daily Mail note that the £29.99 a month cost is the same as BT Sports charged, and the lack of an opening offer for subscribers might come back to bite TNT Sports.

In any event, they will now rival Sky Sports for coverage and time will tell how well they fare.