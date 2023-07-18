Tottenham have already eyed stunning replacement for Harry Kane

It’s the transfer saga of the summer window that’s set to run and run, but there may be a resolution either way to Harry Kane’s Tottenham future in due course.

Daniel Levy is caught between a rock and a hard place at the moment given that if he accedes to selling his striker he will always be known as the chairman that cashed in his chips, equally, if he doesn’t get some money in for the England captain, Kane can simply walk away in 12 months time for nothing.

To that end, it’s entirely right that Levy should be shopping around and doing the groundwork for a potential replacement should Kane drop the bombshell that his time at the club has come to an end.

Whomever comes in should that be necessary will certainly have a huge task on their hands because though Kane isn’t irreplaceable per se, he is the de facto goal king at White Hart Lane so any other number nine is likely to be seen as a downgrade, however good he may be.

According to Football Transfers, Brentford’s Ivan Toney is being looked at as Tottenham’s potential new striker.

More Stories / Latest News Tottenham’s Harry Kane set to turn down approach from European giants Opinion: West Ham’s bonkers transfer strategy will derail their bid for silverware this season 41-year-old set to join Leeds United after departure from Tottenham

At present Toney is serving a ban for betting related issues and isn’t available until January in any event.

That could work in Spurs’ favour as Levy could give Kane guarantees he could leave in the new year, still command a fee for him at that stage and be able to bring in a direct replacement – something he’s unlikely to do this summer should Kane be tempted by Bayern Munich’s overtures.