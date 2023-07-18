Tottenham v West Ham line-ups: Maddison starts for Spurs and Scamacca only makes the bench for the Hammers

Ange Postecoglou kicks off his Tottenham managerial career with a test down under against London rivals West Ham United, and he’s wasted no time in handing new signing, James Maddison, his debut.

Manor Solomon and Guglielmo Vicario also make the XI with Harry Kane captaining the side despite continued speculation about his future at the club.

It’s a strong starting XI from Postecoglou, who has left enough talent in reserve on the bench to make life difficult for David Moyes’ Hammers side.

Football is back ? Ange's first starting XI ?? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) July 18, 2023

Having already played two games of their pre-season, the east Londoners could be expected to be that much sharper than the Lilywhites, however, Moyes appears to have gone for youth to start the match.

Though experienced pros like Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Jarrod Bowen and Danny Ings make the XI, Divin Mubama, Flynn Downes, Freddie Potts and Levi Laing also start.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that Moyes has kept Gianluca Scamacca on the bench. Unless there’s a real chance of the player moving to Roma and the manager doesn’t want to risk him being injured, there’s no real reason for the Italian to not start in this one.

It promises to be an intoxicating London derby and whilst there’s nothing to play for other than personal pride, the narratives behind this game give it some interest over and above the usual pre-season friendly feel.