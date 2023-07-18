Tottenham’s Harry Kane set to turn down approach from European giants

It’s the transfer saga that continues to dominate the sports pages and is showing no signs of abating just yet, though Harry Kane has seemingly made a definitive decision on where he will be playing his football in 2023/24.

The Tottenham captain has, so far, kept his own counsel over a potential move away from north London, though one could interpret Ange Postecoglou’s recent words as a sign that things will be sorted soon.

Postecoglou: “I had a good chat with Harry Kane. Bayern statements? He’s not going to get fazed by anything — and it has zero impact on me”. ??? “He’s here and while he’s here, Harry is totally committed to what we’re doing”. pic.twitter.com/kRkaEGTMsh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2023

Reading between the lines, the “while he’s here” could be very revealing indeed.

For all Postecoglou’s evident talent as a manager, surely the one big plus in his favour is how straightforward and direct he appears to be.

Players, staff and media are all treated the same by the Australian, there’s no beating around the bush when speaking about potentially sensitive issues, and he’ll give it to you straight.

In many respects, that’s precisely the sort of attitude that could see Kane extending his stay in north London, and news that the centre-forward has turned down a European giant could give supporters hope in that regard.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), Kane has issued a firm no to Paris Saint-Germain, who were clearly sussing out the situation with the England captain to see if he would replace Kylian Mbappe.

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, Kane still appears to be keen on a switch to Bayern Munich, and it’s going to need a very persuasive pitch from Postecoglou to get him to stay at White Hart Lane.