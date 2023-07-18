Exclusive Fabrizio Romano column: Harry Kane transfer update, Andre Onana to Man Utd & more…

What Tottenham are doing to try to keep Harry Kane

As mentioned on yesterday’s Debrief Podcast, the reason Bayern Munich sound so confident in public about Harry Kane is because that is the feeling behind the scenes at the club. The feeling of the people working on this deal is that Kane wants the move to happen. Thomas Tuchel looks to be playing a key role, as he is obsessed with signing Kane and is pushing both with Bayern and with those close to the player.

Full agreement on Andre Onana to Manchester United transfer

Andre Onana to Manchester United is done, there is a full agreement and now the clubs are just preparing all the paperwork. We’re just waiting for the contracts to be signed, but personal terms have been agreed, and were in fact agreed a long time ago.

Sources feel it was really impossible for Onana to say no to Manchester United. Onana was very happy at Inter, he had a fantastic season there last term and was very happy with his teammates and life in the city, but when Erik ten Hag got in touch with him it was impossible for him to reject the chance to play for Manchester United, to play in the Premier League, and to play under a manager like Ten Hag who already knows his qualities well.

It was the perfect match, and this is why he decided to accept a five-year contract with the option of one more year.

