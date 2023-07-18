Video: Arsenal release garish green away shirt

Although Arsenal have always been seen as something of a traditional club, their new away shirt for the 2023/24 campaign is certainly anything but that.

With a base colour of a garish green which really catches the eye, the shirt is covered by wavy black stripes with the sponsor name, manufacturers logo, club badge and sleeve edging in a sky blue.

It’s a complete departure from anything that the north Londoners have produced before, and it will be interesting to see just how well it goes down with the fan base.