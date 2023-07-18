Video: Arsenal release garish green away shirt

Although Arsenal have always been seen as something of a traditional club, their new away shirt for the 2023/24 campaign is certainly anything but that.
With a base colour of a garish green which really catches the eye, the shirt is covered by wavy black stripes with the sponsor name, manufacturers logo, club badge and sleeve edging in a sky blue.
It’s a complete departure from anything that the north Londoners have produced before, and it will be interesting to see just how well it goes down with the fan base.
Ready to broadcast Islington’s finest to the world ?
Introducing the new Arsenal x @adidasFootball 23/24 Men’s Team away kit ?
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 18, 2023