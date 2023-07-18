West Ham in talks to sign 23-year-old from rivals, hoping to pay £30 million

West Ham United are interested in signing the Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

A report from Football Insider claims that the Hammers have now opened talks with the Blues regarding the 23-year-old midfielder.

Apparently, the talented young central midfielder has a number of suitors and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

West Ham are hoping to pay around £30 million for the English midfielder this summer. The Hammers are flush with cash after the departure of Declan Rice and they will look to strengthen their squad significantly.

They must look to bring in a quality defensive midfielder and a central midfielder this summer. Gallagher could prove to be a quality acquisition. The 23-year-old excelled during his loan spell at Crystal Palace and he could be a key player for West Ham in the coming seasons.

He is unlikely to get regular game time at Stamford Bridge and the move away from Chelsea would be ideal for him. The Blues are reportedly open to selling the player but they are looking to bring in replacements first.

Conor Gallagher is being linked with West Ham
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is reportedly a target for Chelsea. It is fair to assume that the Blues will sanction the departure of Gallagher once they have finalised a move for the 21-year-old Brighton midfielder.

West Ham will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and the opportunity to play regular first-team football with them will be an attractive option for the Chelsea midfielder.

