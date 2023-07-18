West Ham United are looking to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer and they have been offered the chance to sign Tyler Adams.

The 24-year-old American international is expected to leave Leeds United this summer following their relegation as per 90 Min.

Adams has been a key player for Leeds in the Premier League and he is certainly too good for the Championship. He will look to return to the top flight immediately and it remains to be seen whether West Ham are prepared to take up the option to sign him.

West Ham need to bring in a quality central midfielder after the departure of Declan Rice and Adams could prove to be a useful option for them.

The American international is well-settled in English football and he could make an immediate impact at the London club.

West Ham certainly have the financial resources to get the deal across the line and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Declan Rice recently completed a British transfer record moved to Arsenal and the Hammers will look to replace him adequately before the window closes.