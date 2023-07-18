West Ham plotting ambitious move for €40-50m-rated UCL winner

West Ham United recently sanctioned the departure of Declan Rice to Arsenal and they are now looking to bring in a quality replacement.

According to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg (h/t SportWitness), West Ham United are now keeping tabs on the Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka and they could submit an offer.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for the German giants and he should prove to be an excellent acquisition for West Ham.

Goretzka has been linked with a move away from Bayern Munich recently and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to join West Ham.

A move to the Hammers would be a step down for the midfielder who will probably hope to join the club in the Champions League. the midfielder is reportedly valued at €40-50 million.

However, West Ham have the finances to tempt the player and his club, especially after the departure of Rice. The 24-year-old England international midfielder completed a British transfer record move to Arsenal and West Ham will have a significant transfer budget for the remainder of the transfer window.

Rice was an indispensable asset for David Moyes and the Scottish manager will have to replace him adequately.

Signing a proven midfielder like Goretzka could prove to be a wise decision. The 28-year-old has won major trophies including the UEFA Champions League and he has the physicality and technical attributes to make an immediate impact in the Premier League as well.

West Ham will be competing in the UEFA Europa League next season and it remains to be seen whether they can convince the midfielder to join them.